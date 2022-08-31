5-0 win puts Bayern through to second round of the DFB-Pokal

FC Bayern München became the final side to advance to the second round of the DFB-Pokal following their 5-0 win against third-tier Viktoria Köln. A sold-out crowd of 50,000 were in attendance at the RheinEnergieSTADION as goals from Ryan Gravenberch (35’), Mathys Tel (45’+1), Sadio Mané (53’), Jamal Musiala (67’) and Leon Goretzka (82’) put the Bavarians through.

Viktoria did well to keep the record champions at bay for much of the first half, while also looking to create chances of their own. Goalkeeper Ben Voll was called up to deny first Tel (15’) and then Thomas Müller (16’), adding more saves against Tel (19’) and Serge Gnabry in the minutes that followed.

The hosts thought they had shocked Bayern when Simon Handle put the ball in the back of the net in the 20th minute, but the linesman had correctly spotted that the striker was offside. Bayern then tested Voll again with two cracking shots from range from Gravenberch and Joshua Kimmich. Viktoria’s goalkeeper was in fantastic form in the opening half hour, as he then kept out Kimmich’s well-struck free kick with a diving save (34’)

Gravenberch breaks the deadlock

A minute later, Bayern were finally able to break the deadlock as the ball fell to Gravenberch, who placed it into the far corner to open the scoring (35’). Köln were camped in their own half at this point, as Mané came close to adding a second. The Bavarians would eventually double their advantage through Tel, who curled home a shot from just inside the box on the stroke of half-time.

Bayern didn’t let up after the break, as Gnabry squared it to Mané inside the box, who only had to stick a foot out to tap in his debut goal in the competition (53’). Down the other end, Voll made two more strong saves against Tel (63’) and Musiala (64’).

Goretzka scores on his comeback

Musiala didn’t need to wait long to find the back of the net after coming off the bench, however, as he slotted home Bayern’s fourth goal of the night (67’). Köln were still looking for a consolation goal, as Patrick Sontheimer sent a powerful effort flying towards Sven Ulreich in goal (75’). In the end, it was Goretzka who would net Bayern’s final goal of the evening, winning the ball in midfield and carrying it all the way to the edge of the box before burying it in the bottom left corner.

Bayern will soon find out their second-round opponents, with the draw set to take place on Sunday evening (live from 17:10 CEST). Para-swimmer Josia Topf will conduct the draw, alongside DFB president Bernd Neuendorf. The second round of matches will be played on 18th/19th October, before the cup resumes in the new year with the round of 16.

created by dfb/asv