5-0 against Belgium: U19s into European Championship semi-finals

The German U19s women’s team have reached the semi-finals of the European Championships in Scotland, meaning they have now also qualified for the U20s World Cup next year. After a 5-0 win against Belgium, Maren Meinert’s side have two wins from two games and have taken one of the two qualifying spots in their group. On Monday (17:00 CEST), the team will face two-time winners Spain.

“We set up really well since we knew how to play against an opponent that sits deep: lots of movement, switching the defence and pressure going forward,” said Meinert after the strong performance from her team, who had little to worry about after their brilliant start to the game. “We’ve always said that we need patience. When things are hectic that doesn’t help anyone. We were quite full-on and were not on the ground a lot. I think that we put on a lot of pressure and pressed well in every minute. That’s a good sign for us – the fact that we can produce that kind of performances in these sorts of games,” said Meinert.

Perfect free-kick gives Germany lead

The DFB team got off to a strong start but were not able to find the net until ten minutes before half-time. A free-kick was awarded 18 metres out from goal in a central position, with Anyomi waiting over it. A perfect free-kick rose over the wall and dipped under the bar to give Germany their first goal of the game (35’). Then came the next goal just before half-time as Paulina Käte Krumbiegel converted from seven metres out to double her side’s lead (41’).

Kössler from distance, Anyomi with a header

Germany waited no time in the second half and quickly got back to their goal-scoring ways. Kössler shot from an incredible 30 metres to find the net, putting the game out of reach with quite some style (53’). Anyomi then added another three minutes later to make it 4-0 after a header from close range (56’).

The result was very clear from there on in and the game slowed down after a goal-filled middle section. However, the game wasn’t completely over yet, as Lisa Ebert scored late on to give the match its final score of 5-0 (80’).

created by mmc/mf