43rd DFB Bundestag vote for creation of Futsal-Bundesliga

The DFB voted unanimously for the creation of a Futsal-Bundesliga at their 43rd Bundestag in Frankfurt am Main. The new league will commence from 2021/2022 season where the champions and runners up of the Regionalliga Süd, West, Nord and Nordost will compete against each other, along with the champions of the Regionalliga Südwest. The tenth team will be the winner of a qualification round between the runner up of the Regionalliga Südwest and the third place teams in the Regionalliga Süd, West, Ost and Nordost.

The Futsal-Bundesliga will be played in a round robin system, culminating in a championship round in which the winner of the tournament will be decided. At the end of the regular season, the bottom-placed side will be relegated to the Regionalliga, with the second bottom team in the Bundesliga competing in a relegation round against the five Regionalliga champions. Two groups of three teams will make up the round robin system, which will see all teams play each other twice, after which the group winners will qualify for the Futsal-Bundesliga.

“We desperately needed a professionally ran Bundesliga”

Peter Frymuth, DFB vice-president of competitions and football development, explains: “The DFB are continuing to develop the sport of futsal in Germany with the creation of this new Bundesliga. Since the founding of the national team at the end of 2015 and the first international match at the end of 2016, we have continued to develop the sport. In order to maintain this trend and be internationally competitive, the creation of a new Bundesliga under professional conditions is imperative."

Heike Ullrich, DFB director of associations, clubs and leagues, says: "The establishment of the Futsal-Bundesliga is the next logical and important step in the development of futsal in Germany, showing that the DFB attaches great importance to the sport. We want to establish ourselves as a huge team in this sport so the new league will be an important basis for strengthening the quality of futsal in Germany."

Futsal national coach Marcel Loosveld says: "We want to repay the faith of the DFB now. The introduction of the Bundesliga is important for our national team so that it can compete at a high level regularly. It will make the players better individually and that will benefit the national team."