32 DFB-Pokal first-round ties drawn

The draw for the first round of the 2023/24 DFB-Pokal took place on Sunday evening. The draw was conducted by pole vaulter Sarah Vogel and DFB president Bernd Neuendorf. Newly-promoted third-tier side SC Preußen Münster can look forward to a meeting with record champions FC Bayern München.

“I think the team and our coach will be celebrating,” said press officer Marcel Weskamp, before recalling that the two sides had previously met in the competition in 2014. Back then, Bayern advanced to the next round with a 4-1 win.

Defending champions RB Leipzig will face a tough opponent in the first round in the form of newly-promoted second division side SV Wehen Wiesbaden. Local rivals Lok Leipzig will host last season’s cup finalists Eintracht Frankfurt, while Borussia Dortmund will travel to fourth-tier TSV Schott Mainz.

Big games for all seven fifth-tier sides

Each of the seven fifth-tier sides to have qualified for the competition can look forward to exciting first-round matches. SV Oberachern have been drawn against neighbours and Europa League participants SC Freiburg, while SV Atlas Delmenhorst will host nearby FC St. Pauli and 1. FC Kaiserslautern travel to FC Rot-Weiß Koblenz.

TuS Makkabi Berlin, the first Jewish club to qualify for the DFB-Pokal, will host VfL Wolfsburg in their debut cup campaign. Fellow debutants TSG Balingen, who have been drawn against VfB Stuttgart. #

The first round of matches will take place on the weekend of 11th to 14th August, with the exception of those involving Supercup participants FC Bayern and RB Leipzig, who will play their first-round matches on 26th and 27th September.

Overview of all first-round matches:

2. Bundesliga - Bundesliga

VfL Osnabrück - 1. FC Köln

SV Elversberg - Mainz 05

SV Wehen Wiesbaden - RB Leipzig

3. Liga - Bundesliga

SpVgg Unterhaching - FC Augsburg

SC Preußen Münster - FC Bayern München

VfB Lübeck - TSG Hoffenheim

FC Viktoria Köln - SV Werder Bremen

Arminia Bielefeld - VfL Bochum

Regionalliga - Bundesliga

FC 08 Homburg - SV Darmstadt 98

TSG Balingen - VfB Stuttgart

TSV Schott Mainz - Borussia Dortmund

1. FC Lok Leipzig - Eintracht Frankfurt

FC-Astoria Walldorf - 1. FC Union Berlin

FC Teutonia Ottensen - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Oberliga - Bundesliga

TuS Makkabi Berlin - VfL Wolfsburg

Rostocker FC - 1. FC Heidenheim

SV Oberachern - SC Freiburg

TuS Bersenbrück - Borussia Mönchengladbach

2. Bundesliga - 2. Bundesliga

Eintracht Braunschweig - FC Schalke 04

3. Liga - 2. Bundesliga

Hallescher FC - SpVgg Greuther Fürth

SV Sandhausen - Hannover 96

SSV Jahn Regensburg - 1. FC Magdeburg

Rot-Weiss Essen - Hamburger SV

1. FC Saarbrücken - Karlsruher SC

Regionalliga - 2. Bundesliga

FV Illertissen - Fortuna Düsseldorf

FC Energie Cottbus - SC Paderborn

FSV Frankfurt - FC Hansa Rostock

FC Carl Zeiss Jena - Hertha BSC

FC Gütersloh - Holstein Kiel

Oberliga - 2. Bundesliga

SV Atlas Delmenhorst - FC St. Pauli

FC Rot-Weiß Koblenz - 1. FC Kaiserslautern

FC Oberneuland - 1. FC Nürnberg

