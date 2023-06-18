32 DFB-Pokal first-round ties drawn

The draw for the first round of the 2023/24 DFB-Pokal took place on Sunday evening. The draw was conducted by pole vaulter Sarah Vogel and DFB president Bernd Neuendorf. Newly-promoted third-tier side SC Preußen Münster can look forward to a meeting with record champions FC Bayern München.
“I think the team and our coach will be celebrating,” said press officer Marcel Weskamp, before recalling that the two sides had previously met in the competition in 2014. Back then, Bayern advanced to the next round with a 4-1 win.
Defending champions RB Leipzig will face a tough opponent in the first round in the form of newly-promoted second division side SV Wehen Wiesbaden. Local rivals Lok Leipzig will host last season’s cup finalists Eintracht Frankfurt, while Borussia Dortmund will travel to fourth-tier TSV Schott Mainz.
Big games for all seven fifth-tier sides
Each of the seven fifth-tier sides to have qualified for the competition can look forward to exciting first-round matches. SV Oberachern have been drawn against neighbours and Europa League participants SC Freiburg, while SV Atlas Delmenhorst will host nearby FC St. Pauli and 1. FC Kaiserslautern travel to FC Rot-Weiß Koblenz.
TuS Makkabi Berlin, the first Jewish club to qualify for the DFB-Pokal, will host VfL Wolfsburg in their debut cup campaign. Fellow debutants TSG Balingen, who have been drawn against VfB Stuttgart. #
The first round of matches will take place on the weekend of 11th to 14th August, with the exception of those involving Supercup participants FC Bayern and RB Leipzig, who will play their first-round matches on 26th and 27th September.
Overview of all first-round matches:
2. Bundesliga - Bundesliga
VfL Osnabrück - 1. FC Köln
SV Elversberg - Mainz 05
SV Wehen Wiesbaden - RB Leipzig
3. Liga - Bundesliga
SpVgg Unterhaching - FC Augsburg
SC Preußen Münster - FC Bayern München
VfB Lübeck - TSG Hoffenheim
FC Viktoria Köln - SV Werder Bremen
Arminia Bielefeld - VfL Bochum
Regionalliga - Bundesliga
FC 08 Homburg - SV Darmstadt 98
TSG Balingen - VfB Stuttgart
TSV Schott Mainz - Borussia Dortmund
1. FC Lok Leipzig - Eintracht Frankfurt
FC-Astoria Walldorf - 1. FC Union Berlin
FC Teutonia Ottensen - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Oberliga - Bundesliga
TuS Makkabi Berlin - VfL Wolfsburg
Rostocker FC - 1. FC Heidenheim
SV Oberachern - SC Freiburg
TuS Bersenbrück - Borussia Mönchengladbach
2. Bundesliga - 2. Bundesliga
Eintracht Braunschweig - FC Schalke 04
3. Liga - 2. Bundesliga
Hallescher FC - SpVgg Greuther Fürth
SV Sandhausen - Hannover 96
SSV Jahn Regensburg - 1. FC Magdeburg
Rot-Weiss Essen - Hamburger SV
1. FC Saarbrücken - Karlsruher SC
Regionalliga - 2. Bundesliga
FV Illertissen - Fortuna Düsseldorf
FC Energie Cottbus - SC Paderborn
FSV Frankfurt - FC Hansa Rostock
FC Carl Zeiss Jena - Hertha BSC
FC Gütersloh - Holstein Kiel
Oberliga - 2. Bundesliga
SV Atlas Delmenhorst - FC St. Pauli
FC Rot-Weiß Koblenz - 1. FC Kaiserslautern
FC Oberneuland - 1. FC Nürnberg
