3. Liga and DFB-Pokal schedules adjusted

At its meeting today, the Presidium of the German Football Association (DFB) decided to adjust the schedule for the 3rd division and the DFB-Pokal. The changes made will lay the foundations for a possible resumption of both competitions, should it be made possible at short notice by the relevant health organisations. The DFB is in close contact with politicians to try and get something sorted out.

At its special meeting, the DFB Presidium made it clear once again today that they want the 3. Liga, the FLYERALARM women's Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal all to resume at some point - provided the authorities allow it. The calendar also includes the schedule for the newly-approved continuation of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga.

Double game weeks throughout

The following information applies any resumption of the 3. Liga: If the authorities allow a continuation, the 2019/2020 season would only take place on 26th/27th at the earliest. The eleven games left to be completed would have to be done so as double game weeks to allow for the season to finish before June 30th.

The two relegation games between the third place in the 3. Liga and 16th in the 2. Bundesliga would take place by 7th July, according to current plans. Schedule deviations, for example due to team quarantines, are still possible. July 4th is also saved as a potential catch-up game day for the 3. Liga. In this case, relegation to the 2. Bundesliga would not be confirmed until between July 7th and 11th.

Frymuth: "We are prepared"

The DFB-Pokal semi-finals, which alongside Bundesliga clubs FC Bayern München, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer 04 Leverkusen, will feature fourth-tier 1. FC Saabrücken, would be set to take place on the 9th and 10th June, should football resume. As per the new fixture calendar, the DFB-Pokal final would be played on the 4th July.

Peter Frymuth, responsible for the 3. Liga as DFB vice president said: “With the DFB presidium’s decision, we set a framework, in the event of football returning in the 3. Liga and the DFB-Pokal. Another step has been taken – we are prepared. Now we’re hoping that the situation and the imminent government decisions will allow for the season to be resumed in accordance with the DFB and DFL’s hygiene concept. Working towards this goal as best we can is our job as an association. It is also a job which has been demanded of us by the 3. Liga committee and the question of general opinion among the 3. Liga clubs."

“Decisions based on what’s happening on the pitch, not from the boardroom”

Tom Eilers, chairman of the 3. Liga committee, said, “The 3. Liga are focusing hard on possibly continuing the season and preserving the status of the league. We would be happy to resume action from May 26th, as it is in line with our principle that decisions are made based on what’s happening on the pitch, not from the boardroom. In the midst of the controversies, the majority of the other clubs have also expressed this sentiment.”

The registration date for the four promoted teams from the regional leagues is yet to be finalised by the DFB match committee. When this has been resolved, the dates for the promotion matches to the 3. Liga, contested by the representatives from the Regionalliga West and the Regionalliga Nordost will be decided.