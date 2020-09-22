3-0! Germany win in Marozsan’s 100th international

The Germany women’s national side have taken a step closer to securing qualification for the European Championship. In Dzsenifer Marozsan’s 100th international, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side won 3-0 in Montenegro and went five points clear at the top of Group 9 ahead of Ireland. Marozsan came on as a substitute for Melanie Leupolz in the 53rd minute to reach the landmark.

President of the German Football Association (DFB) Fritz Keller congratulated Marozsan: “She’s an outstanding player on and off the pitch who has achieved another major success. Congratulations to Dzsenifer Marozsan on her 100th international! I really hope that there are plenty more to come. Dzsenifer is an indispensible part of our young and determined side thanks to her creativity, excellent technical ability and enthusiasm on the pitch. This team has the talent and passion necessary to play a big role in the coming European Championship that we’ll sadly have to wait a year longer for.”

All those associated with Germany rose to applaud Marozsan in an empty stadium when she was introduced; a deserved applause for a special footballer. “I’m pleased to have made my 100th appearance today,” said the 28-year-old. “I tried to bring more energy to our game. It wasn’t an easy match. We really struggled to find solutions and often made the wrong decision. Nonetheless, it was a special game for me.”

Voss-Tecklenburg: “We didn’t play well”

Nor was the head coach satisfied. “We all know that we didn’t play well. We made lots of changes and we saw that some of them still aren’t at the level needed to be a top international footballer,” said Voss-Tecklenburg. “But it’s important that we learned that today. Montenegro battled hard, but we didn’t find enough solutions and we made too many technical errors. The most important thing, however, is that we won the three points and that no-one was injured.”

Laura Freigang opened the scoring early (2’) with her first international goal on a tricky playing surface. Melanie Leupolz added a second shortly before half time with a header (45+1’). Sydney Lohmann made it 3-0 in the second half (59’).

Successful debut for Krumbiegel

Like in the 10-0 victory in Kassel, Germany started the game powerfully and dominated the game without much effort. Voss-Tecklenburg had opted for a really young, inexperienced side, which included two debutants in Hoffenheim players Paulina Krumbiegel and Tabea Waßmuth. Leupolz was the only player from the 10-0 win to feature. Krumbiegel, who provided the assists for the first two goals, showed real desire on the pitch.

Montenegro grew into the game after about ten minutes and tightened up defensively. The German attack increasingly lacked precision and creativity, but control of the game was retained nonetheless. Germany looked most dangerous whenever Freigang was involved; she missed a chance to score her second when her shot went centimetres wide in the 14th minute. Lena Lattwein was then only able to find the crossbar from about seven metres out after a free kick (35’), and Krumbiegel found the side-netting with an effort shortly after (42’). Montenegro rarely threatened, goalkeeper Laura Benkarth plucked an Armisa Kuc cross out of the air without difficulty in the 30th minute, and the second goal before the break made things more comfortable going into half time.

Germany clearly superior

Lina Magull replaced Leonie Maier for the second half, and Germany soon had another chance to score. Montenegro’s goalkeeper Ivana Cabarkapa deflected a shot from Sydney Lohmann from the edge of the box. The away side dominated possession – the introduction of Marozsan, who also took the captain’s armband, brought more momentum. Montenegro were consumed with defending their own box, but they couldn’t stop Lohmann’s curler from ten metres making it 3-0 (59’).

Marozsan almost got on the scoresheet seven minutes later against a side that was almost entirely in their own box. A shot from distance then went wide (66’) before Medina Desic was able to relieve some of the pressure for the hosts with a shot from a tight angle. It looked like Freigang had scored the fourth immediately afterwards, but the Eintracht Frankfurt player was narrowly offside from Marozsan’s cross. Freigang had another chance to make it 4-0 when her header went just wide in the 85th minute.

created by mmc/ha