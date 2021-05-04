26 players instead of 23: UEFA confirms expanded squads for EURO 2020

The UEFA executive committee has announced the decision to expand squads for the 2020 European Championship from 23 players to 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This limits the risk of a team not being able to play a match due to players being in quarantine.

The change will not affect the size of matchday squads. Only 23 players will be available for each individual game, meaning three players must watch on from the stands. Those three players can of course change from game to game. Three goalkeepers must be named in the 23-man squad for each match.

Coaches of the 24 participating teams have until 1st June to nominate their squad for the EUROs (11th June to 11th July). Players can be replaced up until each team's opening game if they are injured or become ill, including cases of coronavirus or quarantine measures. According to new rules, goalkeepers may be replaced during the tournament.