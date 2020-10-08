23-man squad to travel to Ukraine

The Germany national team will travel to Ukraine on Friday for their UEFA Nations League game with 23 players on board, including three goalkeepers. Benjamin Henrichs, Nico Schulz, Niklas Stark, Nadiem Amiri and Mahmoud Dahoud are no longer part of the squad.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) and Timo Werner (Chelsea) both arrived at the team hotel on Wednesday and will now join up with the squad alongside FC Bayern players Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry, and RB Leipzig’s Marcel Halstenberg and Lukas Klostermann, who head coach Joachim Löw had chosen to rest for the first international matches of 2020.

“There are a lot of things we’re looking to work on for the games against Ukraine and Switzerland. The aim is of course to pick up points in the Nations League and finally reward ourselves for the effort we are putting in with some victories,” said Löw.