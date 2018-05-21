21 winners crowned on 2018 regional cup final day

Five 3.Liga, 22 Regionalliga, 10 Oberliga and five 6. Liga clubs fought it out on Monday to claim the 21 regional association cup finals and book themselves a place in the first round draw of next season’s DFB Pokal.

The biggest shock came from 6. Liga side SV Linx, who came through 2-1 against Oberliga side FC 08 Villingen, while the clash of the clubs from Koblenz also saw a surprise result as 5. Liga TuS Rot-Weiss Koblenz won their Rheinland duel with higher-ranked Regionalliga side TuS Koblenz 1-0.

The battle of the two former Bundesliga clubs saw Rot-Weiss Essen beaten by Rot-Weiss Oberhausen 2-1 – and saw the latter claim a third Niederrheinpokal triumph. Viktoria Köln needed extra time to beat Alemannia Achen 2-0 in the Mittelrhein final.

North-East champions Energie Cottbus won 1-0 away at SV Babelsberg, while Northern champions SC Weiche Flensburg 08 were thorough in their 3-0 win triumph over Husumer SV from Schleswig Holstein. SV Elversbuerg from Saarland defeat South-West champions 1.FC Saarbrücken 1-0.

The 3.Liga sides with work to do also came through their regional play-off finals. FC Magdeburg beat FC Lok Stendal 1-0, though they had already qualified having been promoted to Bundesliga 2 this season, meaning Lok will take their place in the hat too. The same could be said of Paderborn, who beaz TuS Erndtebrück 4-2 and Karlsruher SC, who needed penalties to beat CfR Pforzheim. Hansa Rostock (2-1 v Mecklenburg Schwerin) and Carl Zeiss Jena (5-0 v BSC Wismut Gera) will also be in the first round draw.

Results Overview:

Sachsen: BSG Chemie Leipzig 1-0 FC Oberlausitz Neugersdorf

Niedersachsen: SV Drochtersen/Assel 5-1 SSV Jeddeloh II

Baden: 1. CfR Pforzheim 1-1 Karlsruher SC *KSC won 6-5 on penalties

Rheinland: TuS Koblenz 0-1 TuS Rot-Weiss Koblenz

Hamburg: Niendorfer TSV 0-2 TuS Dassendorf

Südwest: VfR Wormatia Worms 3-1 SV Alemannia Waldalgesheim (aet)

Sachsen-Anhalt: 1. FC Lok Stendal 0-1 1. FC Magdeburg

Westfalen: TuS Erndtebrück 2-4 SC Paderborn 07

Bremen: Blumenthaler SV 0-3 BSC Hastedt

Bayern: SpVgg Oberfranken Bayreuth 1-3 1. FC Schweinfurt 05

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: FC Hansa Rostock 2-1 FC Mecklenburg Schwerin

Thüringen: BSG Wismut Gera 0-5 FC Carl Zeiss Jena

Südbaden: FC 08 Villingen 1-2 SV Linx

Schleswig-Holstein: Husumer SV 0-3 SC Weiche Flensburg 08

Niederrhein: Rot-Weiß Oberhausen 2-1 Rot-Weiss Essen

Brandenburg: SV Babelsberg 03 0-1 FC Energie Cottbus

Hessen: TSV Steinbach 2-0 KSV Hessen Kassel

Berlin: BFC Dynamo 2-1 Berliner SC

Saarland: SV 07 Elversberg 1-0 1. FC Saarbrücken

Württemberg: TSV Ilshofen 0-3 SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball

Mittelrhein: Alemannia Aachen 0-2 FC Viktoria Köln (aet)

created by mmc dodd