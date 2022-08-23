21 European Championship runners-up in the squad for World Cup Qualifiers

In total 21 players, who were in the European Championship final at Wembley just over three weeks ago, have been called up to the national team by Martina Voss-Tecklenburg for the two remaining 2023 World Cup qualifiers. Only Marina Hegering (VfL Wolfsburg – foot injury) and Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea FC – personal reasons) will be absent for the away matches against Turkey (03.09, 14:45 CEST) and Bulgaria (06.09, 18:30 CEST). Dzsenifer Marozsan (torn cruciate ligament) and Melanie Leupolz (preganancy) are other absentees.

Martina Tufekovic, Jana Feldkamp (both TSG Hoffenheim) and Sjoeke Nüsken (Eintracht Frankfurt), on the other hand, have been called up to the 24-player squad.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: “The weeks during the European Championship were intense and exhausting for all of us, but also incredibly impressive. Our batteries are now by-and-large recharged, and now we want to the momentum from the Euros into these World Cup Qualifiers. We have a clear goal to end qualification with two wins and by putting in convincing performances on the pitch.

The DFB team is currently top of group H, three points ahead of Serbia. Only the group winners qualify directly for the World Cup. The tournament will be held in Australia and New Zealand from 20th July to 20th August 2023. For the first time, 32 nations will take part.