2026 World Cup to be held in USA, Canada and Mexico

The 2026 World Cup will take place in the US, Canada and Mexico. The joint bid from the North American countries (“United 2026”) was awarded the right to host the tournament by FIFA on Wednesday with 134 votes (67 percent) to 65 for Morocco’s application.

The German Football Association (DFB) supported the US, Canada and Mexico’s application. The basis of the DFB’s vote was the results of an evaluative report of the worldwide association’s task force.

“This is an emotional day. Thank you to everyone in the FIFA family. Thank you so much for this incredible honour and entrusting us with the privilege of hosting the World Cup,” said Carlos Cardeiro, president of the United States Soccer Federation, on the stage at the Moscow Exprocentre.

The North American application received the better rating from FIFA’s commission of experts (4.0 points from a possible 5; Morocco: 2.7). The association submitted 23 possible hosting venues, from which 16 were selected. 60 of the 80 games, including all matches in the knockout stages, will take place in the US, while ten will be hosted by Canada and another ten in Mexico. Possible locations for the final include Dallas, Los Angeles and New York. It is predicted that Mexico City will host the opening match.

The tournament will be the first to include 48 competing nations.