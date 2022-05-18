2022 World Cup: Die Mannschaft to be based at Zulal Wellness Resort

The Germany national team will be based at the “Zulal Wellness Resort” for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar (21st November – 18th December). The hotel complex, which was opened earlier this year, is located in Al-Ruwais on the northern coast of the country on the Persian Gulf and is only an hour and a half’s drive away from Hamad International Airport, which is just outside the capital city, Doha. Central Doha is roughly an hour away. The players, the coaches and the staff will stay in a separate area of the resort, away from the general public. Training sessions will take place at the stadium of first-division side Al-Shamal SC, which is located only a few minutes from the hotel. All of the facilities at this sports complex can be used and it will also be where the media centre is situated.

The Die Mannschaft management had looked at several places where the team could be based for the World Cup. National teams and academy director Oliver Bierhoff said: “We want to create the best possible conditions for our team to have a successful tournament. This facility meets almost all of our requirements for a team hotel. It offers the team the opportunity to switch off from the hustle and bustle of playing at a World Cup. At this resort, we can concentrate on the task in hand, work in a focused manner and recuperate well. Team spirit plays a crucial role at a World Cup. We want to create a camaraderie that can help us go deep in the tournament. We were similarly impressed by the excellent training facilities at Al-Shamal.”

Hansi Flick: "We can now concentrate on the sporting side of things"

Head coach Hansi Flick said: “Qualifying for the World Cup early helped us greatly in our search for a base camp in Qatar, and we have everything we need in Al-Ruwais – we are only a short drive from Al Shamal’s training ground, the fantastic conditions there will allow us to focus and to train intensively, and there is a wonderfully relaxed environment at the hotel. Those are the most important things for me as head coach. Now this important decision has been made, we can concentrate on the sporting side of things. We have exciting UEFA Nations League games against England, Italy and Hungary in June and September, and they will help ensure we are prepared for the start of the World Cup.”

General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som Daniele Vastolo said: “My team and I are very proud and honored to host the four times FIFA World Cup Winners, the Germany National Football team. Zulal's philosophy is in line with the needs of the very high-profile team. The players will have the perfect conditions to be able to concentrate on and prepare for the challenges of a World Cup. We will strive to be the perfect hosts and will make sure to provide them with whatever support they need to shine!”

On the 17th November the team will travel to Qatar. Germany have been drawn into Group E at the World Cup and will kick off their tournament against Japan on 23rd Novemeber in Ar-Rayan. Four days later, Die Mannschaft face Spain in Al-Chaur. The third opponents will either be New Zealand or Costa Rica, with these sides due to face each other in a play-off match on 14th June. The final group game will take place on 1st December, once again in Al-Chaur.

created by mmc,rs