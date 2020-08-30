2020 Player of the Year: honours for Lewandowski, Flick and Harder

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has been named as Germany’s Player of the Year for the first time. The 32-year-old succeeds previous winner Marco Reus after receiving the majority support of journalists (276 selections) in a vote organized by kicker magazine. Manager of the Year went to former DFB sporting director and Germany assistant manager, Hansi Flick (223), for his achievements in leading Bayern to the treble. Last year’s winner Jürgen Klopp occupied second place with 164 votes.

Lewandowski, the top scorer in the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Champions League during 2019/20, finished comfortably ahead of his Bayern teammates Thomas Müller (54) and Joshua Kimmich (49).

Germany international Dzsenifer Marozsán saw her reign come to an end in the women’s category, having claimed the top prize in each of the last three seasons. The 2020 Female Player of the Year award went to the 27-year-old VfL Wolfsburg striker, Pernille Harder (212). The Dane won the award ahead of Alexandra Popp (76) and Marozsán (36). “I am very proud to be chosen as Germany’s player of the year by journalists,” said Harder. “It’s an honour made even more special because it is the first time that the award has been won by a foreign player.”