2019/20: All 64 DFB-Pokal teams confirmed

The 36 professional sides that played in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga in the previous season take part in the competition every year. The same goes for the sides that finished first, second, third and fourth in the third division. In addition, 40 amateur sides take part in the first round of the DFB-Pokal every year. All the relevant games have now been played, so the list of 64 teams playing in the cup next season has been confirmed.

In theory, an 8th division side could qualify for the first round via the respective 21 State Cups. The lower-league sides need to be successful in their various district cups to qualify for their State Cups, where then they have the chance to make the DFB-Pokal. Alongside the 21 cup winners, three other teams will also complete the field.

Fifth-tier Baunatal qualified

The three state associations with the most members are allowed granted an extra spot for the first round. Two cup competitions were held in Lower Saxony in the 2018/19 season, one for teams in the 3. Liga and the Regionalliga, and one for all other amateur teams. Both cup winners then directly qualify for the first round of next season’s DFB-Pokal. The winner of the Westphalian Cup qualifies directly, while since 2015/16 the winner of a play-off between the Oberliga Westphalia champions and the best Westphalian team in the Regionalliga West takes place to determine a second entrant. Fourth-division SC Verl defeated promoted TuS Haltern 3-1 to book their place next season.

19 finals on amateur final’s day

As well as the State Cup winner, the best-placed amateur side in Bavaria (i.e. a team from the Regionalliga Bayern) also qualifies for the DFB-Pokal. VfB Eichstätt have qualified for next’s year tournament as a result.

Fourth-division side Waldhof Mannheim reached the final of the Baden Cup, and although they lost to third-tier side Karlsruher SC, they have also qualified, due to KSC already reaching the first round due to their league performance. The same situation applies for Germania Halberstadt (Regionalliga Nordost), who will face to Hallescher FC and KSV Baunatal (fifth-division) who will take on SV Wehen Wiesbaden.

Salmrohr cause an upset in the Rhineland

A number of other teams qualified for the forthcoming DFB-Pokal season on the day of the amateurs. After the first round of kick-offs (10:30 CEST), fourth-tier side Viktoria Berlin had beaten TeBe Berlin 1-0, fifth-division outfit FC Oberneuland got the better of Bremer SV (1-0) and TuS Dassendorf from the Oberliga defeted Eintracht Dassendorf 2-1. Hansa Rostock (3. Liga) also beat Torgelower FC Greif 4-1.

Sixth-division side FSV Salmrohr caused a huge upset in the Rhineland Cup, coming back from 2-0 down against fifth-tier TuS Koblenz to eventually win on penalties and book their place in the first round proper in August.

The 64 participants for the 2019/20 DFB-Pokal

Bundesliga

1. FSV Mainz 05

1. FC Nürnberg

Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Augsburg

FC Bayern München

FC Schalke 04

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Hannover 96

Hertha BSC

RB Leipzig

SC Freiburg

TSG Hoffenheim

VfB Stuttgart

VfL Wolfsburg

Werder Bremen

Bundesliga 2

1. FC Heidenheim

1. FC Köln

1. FC Magdeburg

Arminia Bielefeld

Dynamo Dresden

Erzgebirge Aue

FC Ingolstadt

FC St. Pauli

Hamburger SV

Holstein Kiel

Jahn Regensburg

MSV Duisburg

SC Paderborn

SpVgg Greuther Fürth

SV Darmstadt

SV Sandhausen

Union Berlin

VfL Bochum

3. Liga

Hallescher FC (4th in the 3. Liga)

Karlsruher SC (2nd in the 3. Liga)

SV Wehen Wiesbaden (3rd in the 3.Liga)

VfL Osnabrück (Winners of the 3. Liga)

FC Hansa Rostock (Winners of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Cup)

FC Würzburger Kickers (Winners of the Bavarian Cup)

FC Energie Cottbus (Winners of the Brandenburg Cup)

KFC Uerdingen 05 (Winners of the Lower Rhine Cup)

FC Kaiserslautern (Winners of the Southwest Cup)

Regionalliga

VfB Eichstätt (Best-placed amateur team in Bavaria)

Waldhof Mannheim (Runners-up to already qualified Karlsruher SC in the Baden Cup)

VfB Germania Halberstadt (Finalists against the already qualified Hallescher SC in the Saxony-Anhalt Cup)

SV Drochtersen/Assel (Winners of the Lower Saxony Cup)

FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin (Winners of the Berlin Cup)

Chemnitzer FC (Winners of the Saxony Cup)

SV Rödinghausen (Winners of the Westphalia Cup)

SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball (Winners of the Württemberg Cup)

FSV Wacker Nordhausen (Winners of the Thuringia Cup)

Alemannia Aachen (Winners of the Middle Rhine Cup)

VfB Lübeck (Winners of the Schleswig-Holstein Cup)

FC Saarbrücken (Winners of the Saarland Cup)

SC Verl (Winner of the play-off in Westfalen)

Oberliga

KSV Baunatal (Finalist in the Hesse Cup against already qualified Wehen Wiesbaden)

FC Oberneuland (Winner of the Bremen Cup)

TuS Dassendorf (Winner of the Hamburg Cup)

SV Atlas Delmenhorst (Winner of the Lower Saxony Cup)

FC 08 Villingen (Winner of the South Baden Cup)

Sixth division

FSV Salmrohr (Winner of the Rhineland Cup)

created by mmc/dr