2019 year in review: Gnabry scores 13 in 13

Germany suffered just one loss throughout the whole of 2019. Head coach Joachim Löw’s side won seven of their ten matches, falling only at the hands of the Netherlands in a EURO qualifier (4-2).

Löw made use of 28 players in total, and awarded six players their debut for Germany’s senior side. Germany scored 33 goals over the course of those ten matches, with Serge Gnabry leading the way with nine goals. Gnabry added to his impressive haul with a hattrick in Germany’s final match of the year against Northern Ireland (6-1 win), having now scored 13 goals in 13 international games.

2019 by the numbers:

Players (28): Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Lukas Klostermann, Thilo Kehrer, Jonathan Tah, Niklas Süle, Marcel Halstenberg, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gündogan, Julian Brandt, Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz, Marco Reus, Leroy Sane, Nico Schulz, Timo Werner, Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rüdiger, Toni Kroos, Serge Gnabry, Julian Draxler, Emre Can, Robin Koch, Sebastian Rudy, Nadiem Amiri, Suat Serdar, Luca Waldschmidt, Niklas Stark

Goals (33): Gnabry (9), Goretzka (5), Kroos (3), Reus (3), Sane (3), Gündogan (3), Werner (2), Schulz, Halstenberg, Havertz, Ginter, Brandt

Penalties scored (2): Gündogan, Kroos

Yellow cards (3): Kimmich (2), Koch

Red cards (1): Can

Debutants: Klostermann, Koch, Amiri, Serdar, Waldschmidt, Stark

2019 results round-up (7 wins, 2 draws, 1 loss):

20th March: Germany - Serbia 1-1

24th March: Netherlands - Germany 2-3

8th June: Belarus - Germany 0-2

11th June: Germany - Estonia 8-0

6th September: Germany - Netherlands 2-4

9th September: Northern Ireland - Germany 0-2

9th October: Germany - Argentina 2-2

13th October: Estonia - Germany 0-3

16th November: Germany - Belarus 4-0

19th November: Germany - Northern Ireland 6-1

created by dfb/mmc