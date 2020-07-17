One of his best games in Germany colours came in the semi-final vs. Brazil.

2014 World Cup winner Andre Schürrle retires

29-year-old Andre Schürrle has surprisingly called time on his playing career. “I had been thinking about this decision for some time,” said the former Germany international in an interview with the Spiegel newspaper, adding “I don’t need any applause anymore.”

National coach Joachim Löw said: “I got to know André Schürrle when he was a young player with a strong character. His assist for the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final will never be forgotten. I respect his decision and I would like to wish André all the best for the future.”

Bierhoff: "Our doors will always be open“

Oliver Bierhoff, director of the national teams and the academy, said: “I have a lot of respect for André Schürrle’s decision. Along with his sporting qualities, I was also struck by his insightful, yet joyful nature. He played a big part in our World Cup win in 2014. Our doors will always be open for his future endeavours in life.”

Schürrle decided to retire on Wednesday after agreeing to cancel his contract – which was due to expire in June 2021 – at Borussia Dortmund. He spent last season on loan at Spartak Moscow, and was relegated from the Premier League with Fulham in 2018/19.

Schürrle famously assisted Mario Götze’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina.

“The low points got even lower and the high points even fewer”

Schürrle revealed to the Spiegel newspaper that he been often lonely recently and that “the low points got even lower and the high points even fewer.” He wasn’t always able to show his feelings. “You always have to play a certain role in order to survive in this business, otherwise you will lose your job and you won’t get another one.” He felt that only “performances on the pitch” mattered in football, and “vulnerability and weaknesses could never be allowed at any time.”

The attacker picked up 57 caps for Germany, scoring 22 goals. He described the 2014 World Cup in Brazil as the “best time of his life.” His time with the national team was like being in a “nest”, according to Schürrle. “It was an escape from the normal daily grind with my club,” he said. The 29-year-old played for 1. FSV Mainz 05, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, VFL Wolfsburg and BVB in the Bundesliga. He won the DFB-Pokal in 2015 with Wolfsburg and in 2017 with Dortmund. He was also an U19s Bundesliga winner with Mainz in 2009.

created by mmc/dr