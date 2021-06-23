2-2 draw with Hungary books Germany’s place in the round of 16

A 2-2 draw with Hungary on Wednesday night in Munich saw Germany confirm their place in the round of 16 at EURO 2020 by finishing second in Group F. Joachim Löw’s side will play England at Wembley on Tuesday, 29th June (18:00 CEST).

Löw made one change to the team that had played against France and Portugal. Thomas Müller, who had a knock, made way for Bayern teammate Leroy Sané.

Szalai puts Hungary ahead early on

Germany put pressure on Hungary from the beginning, keeping the away side in their own half. In the second minute, Serge Gnabry started Germany’s first attack. He beat a couple of players, however his through ball to Sané was too long. The first real chance then came two minutes later. Joshua Kimmich received a long ball from Mats Hummels, but his shot from a tight angle was saved by Péter Gulácsi. At the other end, Hummels blocked a possible chance for Roland Sallai (6’).

Hungary took the lead after 11 minutes through Ádám Szalai. The Mainz striker headed home perfectly from a Rolland Sallai cross.

Germany on top

Joachim Löw’s side didn’t take long to start fighting back. Kai Havertz beat several players and his low cross was almost met by Robin Gosens (17’). Then, Mats Hummels hit the bar from a corner and Matthias Ginter was denied by Gulacsi from close range (21’). Hummels was again dangerous from a set piece, this time heading over from a Kroos free-kick (28’).

In a wet Allianz Arena, Hungary were more than happy to play on the counter. Sallai cut inside in the 33rd minute, although his shot was blocked. The next two shots were also by Hungary, Andras Schäfer (38’) and Sallai (39’) with them. Just before the break, Germany had one more opportunity. Havertz didn’t strike the ball well enough and couldn’t trouble the Hungary goal (45’).

No way through

Germany found it difficult to break down an extremely compact Hungary defence. Gnabry had a shot blocked (47’), while Havertz couldn’t trouble Gulacsi with a shot from the edge of the box (52’).

Joachim Löw reacted to what he was seeing and brought on Leon Goretzka for Ilkay Gündogan after 58 minutes. It was the visitors, though, who came closest to scoring next. Two free-kicks then looked dangerous for Hungary. The first by László Kleinheisler was punched away by Neuer (59’) and the second from Sallai hit the outside of the post (62’).

Goretzka with the important goal

Germany’s improved set pieces paid off in the 67th minute. Hummels beat Gulacsi to a Kimmich free-kick, heading it towards goal where Kai Havertz was on hand to nod home for the equaliser. As Löw looked to push for a winner, he brought on Timo Werner and Thomas Müller for Havertz and Gnabry. Unbelievably, Hungary then retook the lead almost straight from kick-off. Szalai played it in behind Germany’s defence to Schäfer and he headed it past the onrushing Neuer (68’).

Germany’s desire for an equaliser was clear to see, although they were lacking some creativity and movement in the final third. It took until the 81st minute for another chance, which Toni Kroos hit wide after a one-two with Robin Gosens in the box. Löw subsequently made his final two changes, introducing attackers Kevin Volland and Jamal Musiala for Gosens and Ginter (82’). This decision proved to be a good one, as Musiala’s play down the left initiated a dangerous move, which culminated in Leon Goretzka hammering the ball home inside the box to send Germany into the round of 16.

