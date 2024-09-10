2-2 draw in Amsterdam against the Netherlands

Germany remained unbeaten in their second game of the new UEFA Nations League season on Tuesday evening. Julian Nagelsmann’s side drew 2-2 in Amsterdam against the Netherlands. The hosts took an early lead through Tijjani Reijnders (2’), before Deniz Undav (38’) and captain Joshua Kimmich (45+3’) turned the game around before the break. Denzel Dumfries equalised for the hosts at the start of the second half (51’).

Nagelsmann made just one change to the team that beat Hungary 5-0 last time out. Deniz Undav came in for his first Germany start, replacing the injured Niclas Füllkrug. Marc-André ter Stegen once again began in goal behind a back-four consisting of Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck and David Raum. Robert Andrich partnered Pascal Groß in central midfield, with Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala ahead of them. Kai Havertz was up front next to Undav.

The game began poorly from a German perspective. Ryan Gravenberch slipped Reijnders in behind into acres of space and he slotted it past ter Stegen to open the scoring after just two minutes. Germany’s first notable attack came in the ninth minute as goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen cleared the danger on the edge of his box. Two minutes later, Kai Havertz hit the side-netting (11’).

Undav equalises, Kimmich puts Germany ahead

The hosts had further opportunities in the first half: Denzel Dumfries headed a free-kick wide from a great position (15’) and then ter Stegen had to be on his toes to deny Xavi Simons (21’).

As Germany took more control of the game, Musiala’s deflected shot landed on the roof of the net (26’). Nagelsmann’s team looked to press their opponents high up the pitch, though the home team were also able to find lots of space from counter-attacks.

Germany’s pressing paid off in the 38th minute in the form of an equaliser. The Netherlands were sloppy at the back and Musiala was able to gain possession and pass it to Undav. He played it to Wirtz, whose shot was saved by Verbruggen, but Undav was there to lash home the rebound for his first Germany goal. A fantastic move in the third minute of injury time put Germany in front. Andrich’s excellent diagonal pass picked out Raum on the left flank, his cross was met by Undav and his pass to the back post was converted by captain Kimmich for 2-1.

Netherlands level things up again

Jonathan Tah, booked in the first half, was replaced by Waldemar Anton at the break. The German defence was immediately up against it, with the hosts equalising just six minutes into the second period. Brian Brobbey did well in the box to fend off a defender and then teed up Dumfries for a simple finish. At the other end, Havertz had a great chance to restore Germany’s lead, but could only clear the bar from close range from an enticing Raum delivery (52’).

The game was more end-to-end at this point and Nagelsmann responded with a triple change in the 63rd minute: Aleksandar Pavlovic, Maximilian Beier and Emre Can came on for Groß, Undav and Andrich. Despite the game being played at a high intensity in the closing stages, neither team could create a clear-cut chance. Raum’s header, the best opportunity in the final 20 minutes, went over the bar (71’). Nagelsmann made one final alteration, introducing Chris Führich for Musiala with a minute to go, but that didn’t have any impact on the final scoreline.

