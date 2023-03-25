2-0 win against Peru thanks to a Füllkrug double

Germany won their first game of 2023 at home to Peru in Mainz. Hansi Flick’s side were 2-0 winners in front of 25,358 fans thanks to two goals from Niclas Füllkrug (12’, 33’). The next game is against Belgium in Cologne on Tuesday night (20:45 CEST).

Flick went with Marc-André ter Stegen in goal and handed Marius Wolf a debut at right-back. Matthias Ginter partnered Nico Schlotterbeck in the heart of the defence, alongside David Raum on the left of a back-four. Emre Can started next to captain Joshua Kimmich in defensive midfield, with Florian Wirtz – on his return from an ACL injury – and Kai Havertz playing behind Timo Werner and Niclas Füllkrug up front.

Deserved half-time lead

Germany started brightly at the Mewa Arena and had the first chance after 10 minutes played, though Marius Wolf couldn’t get his effort on target (10’). A minute later, Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese just about managed to claw Füllkrug’s header off the line. Shortly afterwards, a long ball by Schlotterbeck picked out Kai Havertz and the ball fell to Füllkrug a few yards out from goal. The Werder man made no mistake and put Germany ahead (12’).

Flick’s team really started to control the game after taking the lead and could have made it 2-0 eight minutes after the first goal. Wolf got down the right side and cut the ball back for Wirtz, whose shot was too central. Werner’s rebound was also then saved by Gallese (20’).

Peru’s defence struggled to contain Germany and they soon conceded again. Wolf, again on the right wing, fizzed a ball in and Füllkrug got on the end of it to double the lead (33’). He was denied a hat-trick on the stroke of half-time after a strong block from Luis Advincula (44’).

Havertz’s penalty hits the post

Flick introduced Serge Gnabry (for Werner), Mario Götze (for Wirtz) and Leon Goretzka (for Can) for the second half. Although Peru had more of the ball after the break, they rarely were able to get into the box to threaten ter Stegen’s goal. Bayern teammates Joshua Kimmich and Gnabry combined for what would have been an early Goal of the Year contender with an hour gone, as the substitute spectacularly volleyed Kimmich’s sublime cross onto the bar (60’).

Germany’s next attack resulted in a penalty being awarded, albeit not initially. Schlotterbeck was brought down after a surge into the box, though referee Maria Caputi only spotted the foul after VAR intervention. Havertz, however, could only hit the post from the spot (68’). Five minutes later, Gnabry struck a shot wide after another pass from Kimmich (73’).

Schade and Berisha make their debuts

Kevin Schade (for Havertz) and Mergim Berisha (for Füllkrug) were brought on in the 75th minute to win their first caps for the senior side. The Augsburg man did well in midfield and slipped Gnabry in, who couldn’t get his shot on target from a tight angle (81’).

There was still time for Thilo Kehrer to come on for Schlotterbeck in defence, but neither side had any more chances and Germany were able to celebrate a solid home win to start 2023.

