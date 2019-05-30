2-0 win against Chile in final game before World Cup

The DFB Frauen will be going into the World Cup on the back of a win. 10,135 fans watched Martina Voss-Tecklenburg beat Chile 2-0 in the Continental-Arena in Regensburg. Captain Alexandra Popp opened the scoring in the 29th minute before Carolin Simon added a second just before the break (45+2’).

Germany dominated the game from the first whistle, barely letting Chile out of their own half. Dzsenifer Marozsán had the first shot at Christiane Endler’s goal, trying her luck from distance. Popp then headed narrowly wide in the 12th minute. Germany then had their best chance so far when a cross from Svenja Huth almost went in.

Popp opens the scoring

Chile sat back and looked to hit Germany on the counter, but it was the home side who carried on having the better chances. Popp went close with another header in the 15th minute before Chile had their first chance. Daniela Zamora took advantage of a mix-up in the German defence, but Almuth Schult was on hand to diffuse the danger (21’).

Six minutes later, Huth had a shot but could only hit the side netting. In the 29th minute, Germany finally found the breakthrough when Popp scored from a corner. The captain’s goal was her 46th in her 96th game for the DFB Frauen. Melanie Leupolz could have added another in the 41st minute, but her shot was deflected away from goal.

Simon adds a second

Carolin Simon put Germany two goals to the good just before half time (45+2’). Simon crossed from the left and the ball ended up going straight in, nestling into the top corner. Sara Däbritz could have added a third even deeper into added time, but her shot was right at Endler (45+5’).

Germany picked up where they left off in the second half. Leupolz tested Endler from distance (49’) before Popp was taken somewhat by surprise by a cross in the middle (49’). Lina Magull was just inches from scoring from a Huth cross (64’) before Giulia Gwinn was then stopped in her tracks.

Popp forced Endler into a save in the 77th minute before just missing the goal with a header two minutes later. Germany began to pile on the pressure once again in the closing stages, but couldn’t add the third that their play deserved. Klara Bühl had the final chance of the game, again forcing Endler into a save (90+2’).

created by mmc/ta