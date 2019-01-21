"2-0 für ein willkommen" will continue

Integrating people into a community is a task for all of society and one that requires a lot of hard work. That’s why integration schemes continue to be a matter of great importance for German football clubs and associations. Since March 2015, exactly 3591 applications have been made for the “1-0” and “2-0 für ein willkommen” initiatives. The DFB Foundation Egidius Braun and the Federal Government Commission for Migration, Refugees and Integration have spent roughly 2 million euros in support of the German national team. In 2019, the initiative will continue.

“We’re really happy to be involved in such a great project with the Minister of State, Annette Widmann-Mauz, and her team. The fact that we will continue working together this year is fantastic. We will all continue to promote football initiatives that aid the societal integration of refugees,” explained DFB vice president, Eugen Gehlenborg, the acting chairman of the DFB Foundation Egidius Braun. “Volunteering is irreplaceable for the task of integration. That is why we want to support the organisations involved in the ‘football family,” who voluntarily assume responsibility for the task and engage in the integration of refugees,” said Gehlenborg.

Minister of state: “I really enjoy promoting a successful programme”

Minister of State, Annette Widmann-Mauz: “Football brings people together and puts all differences aside. The many selfless volunteers in the programme “2-0 für ein Willkommen” help refugees in areas outside of the sport as well, meaning they can get a foothold in Germany – for example through educational schemes, internships or job opportunities. This commitment is an indispensable part of a well-integrated society. That's why I want to continue promoting the successful programme created by the DFB Foundation Egidius Braun for a second year running.”

The target group remains, in essence, the 26 DFB regions and national association, their subdivisions (districts, referee associations, etc.) as well as on the approximately 25,000 football clubs. It goes without saying that football players that have been supported in the past two years can apply again. The budget this year is 260,000 euros in total. The amount of each grant will vary on a case-to-case basis.

The following aspects of the programme will be continued:

Association activities a special focus

• Education and further development opportunities (for example language programmes in football)• Meet-ups (for example DFB mini games or schools sports days)• School football clubs for refugee children• Qualification opportunities for football-related activities (especially low-threshold jobs)• Organisation of educational offers, internships and job opportunities• Networking to allow players to meet in the “football family”• Special programmes and measures for refugee girls and women• Reimbursement of commuting/ transport costs / membership fees / kit purchase prices• Provision of the so-called ‘honorary office lump sum’ amounting to 720 euros per person/ per year

“The activities in DFB regional and state associations, as well as in their various subdivisions, have a special place in our hearts. Therefore, association projects and events, such as networking meetings like the ‘Duisburg table’ set up by the West German FA, job exchanges like those created by the south west German FA, or specific qualification activities for refugees, are being especially encouraged,” explained chairman founder Tobias Wrzesinski.

Blanket tokens of appreciation up to 500 euros will no longer be available. “From March 2015 until December 2018, we supported a total of 3461 football organisations with sums of money to help their activities,” reported foundation bursar Dr. Stephan Osnabrügge. “In comparison to previous years, the demand for these amounts of money noticeably decreased in 2018. Therefore, we’re no longer offering this finance, and the money will be redistributed elsewhere in the initiative. Grants will still be given out in individual amounts to cost categories that have been previously compensated – ‘kit costs’, ‘travel prices’ and ‘membership fees’ ,” said Osnabrügge.