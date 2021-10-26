1860 shock Schalke; Hertha, Leipzig and Hoffenheim all advance to round of 16

TSV 1860 München served up the first cupset of the second round, beating FC Schalke 04 at home (1-0). The other early kick-offs saw Bundesliga sides Hertha BSC, RB Leipzig and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim also advance to the next round.

1860 cause an upset

It didn’t take long for 1860 to open the scoring, as Stefan Lex beat Ralf Fährmann with a close-range effort in the 5th minute. Schalke struggled to get going, nearly conceding again through early chances from Merveille Biankadi (7’) and Lex again (9’). Shortly after the restart, Schalke were dealt another blow as Malick Thiaw was sent off for a professional foul (48’). With a man advantage, 1860 were able to see the result through as they knocked out their second-tier opponents.

Hoffenheim stroll to victory

It didn’t take long for Hoffenheim to get on the board, as they benefitted from an early own goal (3’). Kiel’s Johannes van den Bergh attempted a clearance, but instead turned Georginio Rutter’s cross into the back of his own net. TSG then went 2-0 up thanks to another own goal, this time from Hauke Wahl (32’). Just minutes after the restart, Kiel cut the deficit through Neumann (47’) but their comeback was shortlived as Stiller added a third for the hosts (59’). Dabbur (72’) and Bruun Larsen (84’) then added his name to the scoresheet, as the Bundesliga outfit easily advanced to the round of 16.

Leipzig narrowly overcome Babelsberg

One of just two Regionalliga sides left in the competition, Babelsberg did well to keep last season’s runners-up at bay for much of the first half. Dominick Szoboszlai broke the deadlock for the hosts on the stroke of half-time, rifling a shot into the back of the net (45’). A quiet second half was punctuated by chances for Szoboszlai (49’) and Babelsberg’s Robin Müller (71’), but neither were able to find the back of the net.

Hertha leave it late against Münster

The Berliners opened the scoring after just three minutes, with Stevan Jovetic striking first. Preußen fought back, however, coming close through a Marvin Thiel free-kick (24’). The hosts were then able to net a crucial equaliser just before the break, with Thorben Deters slotting home the rebound (40’). Minutes later, they went down to 10 men as Nicolai Remberg was shown a second yellow for diving (45’+1). Hertha’s Ishak Belfodil then put his side back on course for victory (79’) before Marco Richter netted a third late on (83’).

created by dfb/mmc