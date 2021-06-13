1,000 fans permitted to attend Germany vs. Chile

created by dfb/asv
The low infection rate in Offenbach means that up to 1,000 fans will be permitted to watch the Germany women take on Chile in a friendly at the Stadium am Bieberer Berg on Tuesday (15:00 CEST). The DFB will be giving the tickets away for free to clubs, fans and essential workers.
Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said "We're very excited to be able to play in front of fans again. It's the first step towards a return to normal, and it will give us that extra boost of motivation."
