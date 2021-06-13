1,000 fans permitted to attend Germany vs. Chile

The low infection rate in Offenbach means that up to 1,000 fans will be permitted to watch the Germany women take on Chile in a friendly at the Stadium am Bieberer Berg on Tuesday (15:00 CEST). The DFB will be giving the tickets away for free to clubs, fans and essential workers.

Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said "We're very excited to be able to play in front of fans again. It's the first step towards a return to normal, and it will give us that extra boost of motivation."