1-1: Points shared in Budapest

Germany recorded their third draw in a row in this UEFA Nations League campaign. Hansi Flick’s team drew 1-1 with Hungary in front of 65,000 at a sold-out Puskás Aréna in Budapest – both previous Nations League games this month had also ended 1-1, against Italy and Hungary. The result means the DFB team go into their next game, in Mönchengladbach on Tuesday (20:45 CEST) against Italy, in third place of group 3.

Hansi Flick’s side went behind through an early goal from Zsolt Nagy (6’), but hit back exactly three minutes later through Jonas Hofmann.

Ahead of the match, Flick had called for his team to “reward ourselves for our hard work,” and made four changes to the starting line-up which began the game against England on Tuesday. Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Süle, Leon Goretzka and Timo Werner all came in for Antonio Rüdiger, Lukas Klostermann, İlkay Gündoğan and Thomas Müller.

Hofmann hits back quickly

The match got off to a frantic start, and Hungary took the lead with their first attack. A long ball in behind the defence ended with a Roland Sallai header, which captain Manuel Neuer parried ably away – the ball, however, fell to Zsolt Nagy on the follow-up, who fired high into the roof of the net to give Neuer no chance.

Germany, though, did not let this early setback dictate the game, and got their goal through a long pass as well: Nico Schlotterbeck’s pinpoint ball found Jonas Hofmann clean through on goal, whose first touch took the ball away from onrushing goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi and allowed the Borussia Mönchengladbach player to slot home into an empty net for the equaliser (9’).

The pulsating opening stages then finally calmed down somewhat, with Hungary doing well to press Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in midfield and restrict Germany’s play. Nevertheless, the away side did fashion several chances, notably from Kai Havertz (19’) and David Raum (40’), as well as Timo Werner just before the break – their attempts were all narrowly off target. At the other end, though, Neuer was in fine form to deny the Hungarian counter attacks. The pick of the bunch came on 44 minutes, as he wonderfully stuck out a leg to prevent Attila Fiola from giving the home side their lead back.

Neuer earns Germany the point

Despite lengthy discussions between Flick and assistants Marcus Sort and Danny Röhl in the tunnel, the flow of the game did not change much following the restart. Germany tried hard, but lacked the speed and precision they needed in build-up play and passing. To try and change things, Flick brought on Gündoğan to replace Goretzka in midfield with just over 20 to go.

Shortly after, Hofmann passed up a massive chance to score his second and give Germany the lead, quite literally: some fantastic play from Jamal Musiala and Havertz put him clean through on goal. He had to shoot, but instead chose to square the ball to Werner, who was marked. The Hungarian defender dealt with the pass easily and the opportunity went begging (72’).

At the other end, Neuer was on hand yet again with a fine stop from a long-range effort (81’). His saves meant Germany came away from the Hungarian capital with a point.

created by mmc/lc