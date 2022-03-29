1-1 draw with the Netherlands in Amsterdam

Germany remain unbeaten under Hansi Flick after a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam against the Netherlands. Thomas Müller opened the scoring right on the stroke of half time (45’), but Steven Bergwijn earned the hosts a draw with a second-half goal (68’).

Captain Manuel Neuer returned in goal. Antonio Rüdiger partnered Nico Schlotterbeck in the heart of the defence, with David Raum (left) and Thilo Kehrer (right) making up the rest of the back four. Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gündogan were named to play in central midfield. The front four consisted of Thomas Müller, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sané and Timo Werner.

Germany pressed their hosts early on, but had to be wary of the Netherlands on the break. Louis van Gaal’s team had the first chance, Teun Koopmeiners heading into Manuel Neuer’s arms from a corner (8’).

Müller the quickest to react

Germany’s first threatening moment of the night came in the 12th minute. Some lovely play between Müller and Sané saw the latter hit the side-netting from a tight angle. Timo Werner then hit the bar with a looping header, though it wouldn’t have stood as he was in an offside position (20’)

After a quarter an hour of little play in the final thirds, Memphis Depay played a brilliant ball through to Donyell Malen. Antonio Rüdiger did enough to put him off as he pulled the trigger and his effort went wide (35’).

As the first half looked like it would goalless, Germany managed to break the deadlock in injury time. A fine ball in behind the Dutch defence by Timo Werner found Jamal Musiala. His cross was only partly cleared and Thomas Müller was there to smash it home from around 15 yards out on his left foot – his 43rd goal for Germany, bringing him level with Uwe Seeler.

Substitute Bergwijn equalises

David Raum had a great chance to make it 2-0 at the start of the second half. Sané picked out the full-back in plenty of space down the left, however his shot sailed just over the bar (47’). Seven minutes later, Thilo Kehrer’s strike from distance hit the stanchion (54’).

The Netherlands were struggling at this point to get back in the game, though a set piece almost provided the equaliser. Nico Schlotterbeck’s header only landed at Matthijs de Ligt’s feet, and he fired a powerful volley over (58’).

A lack of concentration at the back for Germany did then allow the Dutch to level proceedings. A long ball wasn’t properly dealt with and Steven Bergwijn, who had just come on, hammered home from close range (68’). Hansi Flick soon brought on Julian Brandt and Florian Neuhaus for Musiala and Havertz (69’). The game was almost completely tipped on its head with 72 minutes played. Referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot after adjudging Thilo Kehrer to have fouled Depay. After consulting VAR, the English official reversed his decision.

Flick made further changes as the game went on, giving minutes to Lukas Nmecha, Benjamin Henrichs, Julian Draxler and Christian Günter. Both sides would have one more dangerous moment each: Schlotterbeck had to clear one off the line (82’) and Nmecha shot straight at Flekken (88’).

created by mmc/dr