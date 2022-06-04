Germany began their 2022/23 Nations League campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Italy in Bologna. Lorenzo Pellegrini put the hosts ahead in the 70th minute, before his goal was cancelled out by Joshua Kimmich three minutes later. Hansi Flick’s side are next in action on Tuesday night at home to England in Munich (20:45 CEST).

Scamacca hits the post

The visitors had more of the ball initially, with Italy looking to press them high up the pitch and force them into mistakes. There were few chances early on, Serge Gnabry having the first shot on target after 15 minutes. His effort was parried by Gianluigi Donnarumma after a mazy run down the right.

Italy grew into the game more and saw a decent attempt go wide by debutant Davide Frattesi (17’). At the other end, Thomas Müller had a shot blocked and then Leon Goretzka hit one over the bar from the edge of the box (26’).

The best opportunity of the first half belonged to Italy. Gianluca Scamacca hit the outside of the post with a shot from just outside the box (34’). Shortly afterwards, Germany threatened too. Goretzka couldn’t get his shot away, but Gnabry did, blazing over from inside the box (38’).

Pellegrini opens the scoring, Kimmich responds

Striker Scamacca had another good chance at the start of the second half, however he couldn’t properly connect with his header from a few yards out to find the target (47’). Germany were lacking a bit of precision in the final third and Italy were on top at this point. Matteo Politano came close in the 56th minute with a curling effort that narrowly went past Manuel Neuer’s far post.

Flick reacted by bringing on Jonas Hofmann and Jamal Musiala for Benjamin Henrichs and Leroy Sané (59’). Despite controlling more of the game after this double switch, Germany struggled for clear-cut chances. He then made another double change, this time Ilkay Gündogan and Kai Havertz replaced Müller and Goretzka.

A minute later, however, Italy were ahead. Debutant Wilfried Gnonto got down the right flank and put a dangerous cross into the box. That found Pellegrini in the middle and he tapped into an empty net (70’). Germany reacted brilliantly to going behind and were able to find an almost immediate response. Hofmann’s cross ended up at Kimmich’s feet via Werner and the FC Bayern man converted from close range to level proceedings.

Now buoyed from the equaliser, Germany searched for a winner, though they wouldn’t find one. Havertz and Musiala combined well to feed Gündogan, whose shot was too central (78’). Donnarumma then had to be at his best to keep out Kimmich’s curler from the edge of the 18-yard box (79’). The final change saw David Raum come on for Gnabry (81’).