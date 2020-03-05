1-0 against Sweden: Revenge for the World Cup

The women’s national team are into the semi final of the Algarve Cup in Portugal after beating Sweden 1-0. They will meet Norway in Lagos in the next round of the competition on Saturday (18:30 CET), who recently defeated Denmark in their respective quarter final (2-1). Svenja Huth scored the only goal of the game in the 34th minute at the Estádio Algarve in Faro.

The German national team instantly took control of the game in the replay of last summer’s World Cup quarter final, creating their first chance of the game just eight minutes in. Klara Bühl cut into the penalty box from the left hand side and took a shot on goal after some nice interplay in the build-up. Germany’s next chance came just three minutes later as Lina Magull got on the end of Dzsenifer Marozsán’s cross but couldn’t get enough power behind the header.

Cross, knock down, Huth scores

Germany’s dominance continued as Huth had two chances within a minute to open the scoring. Her first shot smacked against the post from point-blank range, before her second attempt from the rebound was crucially blocked at the final moment (14’). Sweden tried to launch some attacks of their own, but it rarely came to fruition, with Giulia Gwinn forcing Sweden’s goalkeeper Zecira Musovic into an impressive save (19’). Musovic came to the rescue once again for the Swedes, pushing Magull’s long range effort over the bar in the 32nd minute.

However, Germany were finally rewarded for their dominance from the following corner. Alexandra Popp knocked down Dzsenifer Marozsán’s corner for Huth, whose shot deflected into the goal to give her side the lead. Huth also had another chance to make it 2-0 shortly before the break, but could only find the outside netting (40’). At the other end of the pitch, Sweden failed to pose any sort of real danger to Germany’s goal and the DFB went into the break with a comfortable 1-0 lead.

Popp hits the crossbar

Germany dropped a bit deeper in the second half and focussed on some quick one touch play, which worked well just moments into the half as Magull set up Popp, whose effort went narrowly over the bar (46’). Later on in the game, Germany hit the woodwork for the second time of the afternoon, as Popp spotted Musovic off her line and attempted to catch her off guard from 30 yards out, smacking the crossbar (54’).

The game started to fizzle out during the final 30 minutes of the match, with Sweden failing to find a way through the solid German defensive line. The DFB were also lacking any sort of conviction in attack. Lena Petermann and Pauline Bremer came on to replace Magull and the goal scorer Huth in the 64th minute, with Turid Knaak coming on in place of Bühl as Germany’s final change 13 minutes from time (77’). Sweden threw everything they had at Germany’s goal in the final few minutes of the game, but goalkeeper Merle Frohms and her defence managed to successfully retain the clean sheet.