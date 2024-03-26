Men's under 21s
Coaches
|Name
|Role
|Antonio Di Salvo
|Head Coach
|Daniel Niedzkowski
|Assistant Coach
|Hermann Gerland
|Assistant Coach
|Klaus Thomforde
|Goalkeeping Coach
|Christian Schwend
|Fitness Coach
|Tobias Dippert
|Fitness Coach
Team behind the team
|Name
|Role
|Tim Fließ
|Team Manager
|Markus Beer
|Spokesperson
|Christoph Herr
|Sports Psychologist
|Jannis Scheibe
|Game Analyst
|Markus Blomqvist
|Game Analyst
|Martin Quast
|Media/TV
|Michael Schmidt
|Equipment Management
|Karl Evers
|Social Media/Internet Editorial
|Magdalena Mummert
|Channel Management
|Thomas Böcker
|Team Photographer
|Hardeep Dhadwall
|Travel Agent
Our experts
|Name
|Role
|Dr. Marc Trefz
|Orthopedist
|Prof. Dr. Hauke Mommsen
|Team Doctor
|Prof. Dr. Christof Burgstahler
|Internist
|Prof. Dr. Jürgen Scharhag
|Internist
|Peter Fischer
|Physiotherapist
|Joachim Schmidt
|Physiotherapist
|Sebastian Köhler
|Physiotherapist
|Thomas Ehrmann
|Physiotherapist
|André Göldner
|Nutrition
|Winfried Otto
|Supervisor
|Rafik El Atiaoui
|Supervisor
|Ümit Dogan
|Supervisor
|Faouzi Atmani
|Supervisor