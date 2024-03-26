Men's under 21s

Coaches
Name Role
Antonio Di Salvo Head Coach
Daniel Niedzkowski Assistant Coach
Hermann Gerland Assistant Coach
Klaus Thomforde Goalkeeping Coach
Christian Schwend Fitness Coach
Tobias Dippert Fitness Coach

Team behind the team
Name Role
Tim Fließ Team Manager
Markus Beer Spokesperson
Christoph Herr Sports Psychologist
Jannis Scheibe Game Analyst
Markus Blomqvist Game Analyst
Martin Quast Media/TV
Michael Schmidt Equipment Management
Karl Evers Social Media/Internet Editorial
Magdalena Mummert Channel Management
Thomas Böcker Team Photographer
Hardeep Dhadwall Travel Agent
Our experts
Name Role
Dr. Marc Trefz Orthopedist
Prof. Dr. Hauke Mommsen Team Doctor
Prof. Dr. Christof Burgstahler Internist
Prof. Dr. Jürgen Scharhag Internist
Peter Fischer Physiotherapist
Joachim Schmidt Physiotherapist
Sebastian Köhler Physiotherapist
Thomas Ehrmann Physiotherapist
André Göldner Nutrition
Winfried Otto Supervisor
Rafik El Atiaoui Supervisor
Ümit Dogan Supervisor
Faouzi Atmani Supervisor

